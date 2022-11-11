Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Passes Away At 46; Co-Star Urvashi Dholakia Mourns Death
In a shocking turn of events, TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi breathed his last on Friday (November 11) after collapsing at a gym while working out. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack and passed away at the age of 46.
He made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kkusum and went on to feature in various hit shows in his career spanning over two decades. The actor was a part of TV serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kayaamat, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, and Waaris among others.
Well-known paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the heartbreaking news on his official social media page. Posting Siddhaanth's picture, he wrote, "Shocking news about actor #siddhantsuryavanshi who was earlier known as Anand Suryavanshi. According to the early news that we got is that he had an heart attack while working out in the gym. We have lost a lot of young people this year. Don't know why this is happening as he was always so fit as had met him several times with his wife Alesia. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."
Reacting to his post, many TV celebrities are mourning his death. Siddhaanth's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Urvashi Dholakia commented on it and wrote, "Absolutely shocking news (heart-breaking emoji)"
Arjun Bijlani, Jay Bhanushali, Nidhi Uttam, Hiten Tejwani, and Sanjay Gagnani are among the other celebs who mourned Siddhaanth's death and are shocked after hearing this sad news.
Some of his recent shows were Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.
He is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut, and their two children. For the unversed, Siddhaanth and Alesia tied the knot in 2017 at the Sri Sri Radha Rasbihari temple Iskcon Juhu in Mumbai. After getting separated from their former spouses, the couple dated each other and later got hitched.
Siddhaanth and Alesia's children - daughter Diza and son Mark, respectively, were also a part of their wedding festivities.
The family hasn't yet shared any official statement.
May his soul rest in peace.
