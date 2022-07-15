Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan And Mary Kom Will Appear In The 1st Episode As Celebrity Guests

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati next month. The popular quiz-based game show will be celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence this year by increasing the prize money to Rs 7.5 crore. The makers have also decided to add a Rs 75 lakh padhaav (stage), besides introducing a few more changes to the format.

According to an Indian Express report, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will launch on August 7 with a special episode that will also see Aamir Khan joining Amitabh Bachchan in the premiere episode. A source close to the development told the daily, “Aamir Khan will also join the team to introduce a set of guests. He will also be seen talking about his film Laal Singh Chadha in the episode.”

The report further stated that the first episode will see a few real-life heroes coming in to play the game show. Mr Bachchan will be hosting a special play-off for the sports stars, police and army officers who will be gracing the KBC stage. Meanwhile, a TOI report has also added that boxer Mary Kom will also make an appearance in the first episode of the Sony TV show. Aamir and Mary have even been stopped on the sets, shooting for the show.

Meanwhile, Big B recently took to his official blog to announce that he has commenced working for the new season by sharing some photographs of himself from the quiz show’s sets in Mumbai. The actor wrote, “Back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again… and each season presents itself similarly… others think otherwise… they are not wise, or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience… a claim much debated, but in all earnestness it is factual for me…”

He went on to add, “There is an 'each time I say never again’ and yet it all comes back when the commitment has been made.. so comply and accept and go ahead with the best efforts.. . and so one tries.”