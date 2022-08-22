The August 22 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the new set of contestants. Arshdeep Singh became the first one to win the fastest finger first round and joined the host on the hot seat.

The contestant, who hailed from Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, won Rs 1.6 lakh on the show. The 24-year-old played quite smoothly until the eighth question and used his first lifeline, the audience poll, for the ninth question and won Rs 1.6 lakh.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he ended up struggling with the next question, which was related to the UAE. Arshdeep used both phone a friend and 50:50 lifelines and then, he decided to quit as he was not sure about the answer.

The Rs 3.2 Lakh question that made Arshdeep is as follows: Which of these is not a part of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates? It came with the following options: A) Ras Al Khaimah, B) Abu Simbel, C) Sharjah and D) Fujairah. The correct answer is D) Abu Simbel.

After Arshdeep’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was a 27-year-old dentist from Mumbai named Aishwarya Ruparel. The contestant also revealed that she reviews movies as a fictional character named 'Gajodhar Chachi'. Aishwarya ended up winning Rs 80,000 and will continue her game as a roll-over contestant in the next episode.