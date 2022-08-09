Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 August 9 Highlights: Hardik Joshi, Samit Sharma Join The Amitabh Bachchan Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the most-celebrated Amitabh Bachchan show had its grand premiere on August 7, Sunday. The 14th episode of the celebrated quiz show has already created a massive following for itself among the audiences. On August 9, Tuesday, the Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 witnessed three interesting contestants taking the hot seat.

The second episode of the Amitabh Bachchan show witnessed its first contestant, Dhulichand Agarwal resuming the game as a rollover participant. However, he used all his lifelines and quit the game, thus taking home a cash prize of Rs. 50 Lakh. To the universe,d the 62-year-old holds a Ph.D. in Economics, and is a professor by profession.