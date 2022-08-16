The August 16 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the rollover contestant Ayush Garg to the hot seat. It must be noted that the 27-year-old had won Rs 1.6 lakh in the previous episode.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Ayush Garg Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 1 Crore Question, Can You?
Ayush, who works as a strategy and operations manager for an e-commerce start-up, played a good game and won Rs 3.2 lakh. He ended up using his first lifeline for the 10th question related to Harry Potter. The contestant then used his second lifeline, phone a friend, for the 12th question. However, his friend could not help him answer the question related to the 2022 Presidential Elections. As a result, he ended up using his last lifeline, 50:50 and won Rs 12.5 lakh.
Later, Ayush ended up becoming the first contestant in the history of KBC to win Rs 75 lakh after answering the Dhan Amrit padaav question correctly. The question that helped him win the cash prize is as follows: In 1974, which nation won the Davis Cup final through a default, after India refused to play with this country on principle? It came with the following options: A) China, B) Afghanistan, C) Israel and D) South Africa. The correct answer is D) South Africa.
Garg also became the first contestant of the season to face the Rs 1 crore question. However, he could not guess the right answer. The Rs 1 crore question that stumped Ayush is as follows: Which was the first mountain peak above 8000 metres in height to be summited by humans? It came with the following options: A) Annapurna, B) Lhotse, C) Kangchenjunga and D) Makalu. The correct answer is A) Annapurna.
After Ayush’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Vimal Naranbhai Kambad. The 29-year-old hails from Ahmedabad and is currently working as a peon at the Gujarat High Court.
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 1.6 Lakh Question That Stumped Vaishnavi Singh?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Satyanarayana Subbaraya Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 50 Lakh Question, Can You?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 75 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Shruthy Daga?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Question That Made Contestant Shruthy Daga Win Rs 50 Lakh?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 August 9 Highlights: Hardik Joshi, Samit Sharma Join The Amitabh Bachchan Show
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Dulichand Agarwal Wins Rs 50 Lakh By Answering THIS Question!
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Grand Premiere Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 'Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv'
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares How He Preps For KBC; Says His 'Never Again' Post Had Nothing To Do With The Show
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's Director Arun Sheshkumar Opens Up About New Format, Working With Amitabh Bachchan
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Promo: Aamir Khan, Mary Kom Join Amitabh Bachchan In Premiere Episode, WATCH
- KBC 14: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Shares Her Experience Directing Amitabh Bachchan; Thanks Gagan Arora
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan And Mary Kom Will Appear In The 1st Episode As Celebrity Guests