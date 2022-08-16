Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Ayush Garg Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 1 Crore Question, Can You?

The August 16 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the rollover contestant Ayush Garg to the hot seat. It must be noted that the 27-year-old had won Rs 1.6 lakh in the previous episode.

Ayush, who works as a strategy and operations manager for an e-commerce start-up, played a good game and won Rs 3.2 lakh. He ended up using his first lifeline for the 10th question related to Harry Potter. The contestant then used his second lifeline, phone a friend, for the 12th question. However, his friend could not help him answer the question related to the 2022 Presidential Elections. As a result, he ended up using his last lifeline, 50:50 and won Rs 12.5 lakh.

Later, Ayush ended up becoming the first contestant in the history of KBC to win Rs 75 lakh after answering the Dhan Amrit padaav question correctly. The question that helped him win the cash prize is as follows: In 1974, which nation won the Davis Cup final through a default, after India refused to play with this country on principle? It came with the following options: A) China, B) Afghanistan, C) Israel and D) South Africa. The correct answer is D) South Africa.

Garg also became the first contestant of the season to face the Rs 1 crore question. However, he could not guess the right answer. The Rs 1 crore question that stumped Ayush is as follows: Which was the first mountain peak above 8000 metres in height to be summited by humans? It came with the following options: A) Annapurna, B) Lhotse, C) Kangchenjunga and D) Makalu. The correct answer is A) Annapurna.

After Ayush’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Vimal Naranbhai Kambad. The 29-year-old hails from Ahmedabad and is currently working as a peon at the Gujarat High Court.