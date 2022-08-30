The 9th question for Rs 1.6 Lakh for which she gave a wrong answer to is: In 2017, members of the Irula, a tribe in Tamil Nadu, were in Florida, USA, to help with which of these tasks? A. Train the US Army B. Extract honey from beehives C. Navigate muddy rivers and D. Catch snakes. She answered 'C', but the correct answer is 'D'.

The August 29 episode started with Amitabh Bachchan recalling iconic sportspersons who made India proud. He wished everyone National Sports Day and welcomed roll-over contestant Pooja Bobde, who was from Madhya Pradesh. She had used one lifeline and won Rs 5,000 and went on to answer Rs 80,000 question correctly in the latest episode. She had had two more lifelines, but gave the wrong answer to the ninth question, which was for the amount Rs 1.6 Lakh and her prize money dropped to Rs 10,000.

Later, Big B introduced Fastest Finger First contestants. Sudhir Sharma, Superintendent of Customs, CGST and Central Excise posted at Jaipur airport, won the Fastest Finger First round and Big B welcomed him to the hot-seat. Sudhir used his first lifeline (audience poll) for the seventh question and used two lifelines- video call a friend and 50-50 for Rs 1.6 Lakh question.

The 7th question was: Which of these cities is incorrectly paired with the river that flows through it? A. Delhi-Yamuna B. Lucknow-Gomti C. Nagpur-Godavari and D: Tiruchirappalli-Kaveri. Audience gave the correct answer, which is 'C'.

The Rs 1.6 Lakh question for which Sudhir used two lifelines is: PC Mahalanobis, who devised the Mahalanobis distance, established which institution in 1931? A. IIT Kharagpur B. IISc, Bengaluru C. IIA Ahmedabad D. ISI, Kolkata. Sudhir chose 'D', which is the right answer.

With no lifelines left, he went on to win Rs 6.4 Lakh but gave a wrong answer to the 12th question, which was for Rs 12.5 Lakh.



The Rs 12.5 Lakh question that he gave wrong answer to is: With respect to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, what is 'Al Rihla'? A. The motto B. The official football C. Nickname of the Qatar Team D. The players' village. The right answer is 'B', but he answered 'C'. As he gave wrong answer to the 12th question, Sudhir's prize money dropped and he took home Rs 3.4 Lakh.