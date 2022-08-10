The August 10 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming roll-over contestant Samit Sharma to the hot seat. The 23-year-old, who is a senior copywriter at an advertising agency, could not win a big amount on the show.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Question That Made Contestant Shruthy Daga Win Rs 50 Lakh?
The contestant ended up giving an incorrect answer to the Rs 3.2 Lakh question. Samit used two of his remaining lifelines on this question and still couldn't guess the right answer and lost Rs 70,000.
The question that stumped him is as follows: In June 2022, which Indian actress was extended an invitation to become a member of the organisation that gives out the Oscar awards? It came with the following options: A) Madhuri Dixit, B) Raveena Tandon, C) Kajol and D) Sonali Bendre. The correct answer is D) Kajol but the contestant asked Big B to lock Raveena Tandon and lost Rs 1.5 lakh.
After Samit’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Shruthy Daga. The 30-year-old hails from Kolkata and is currently working as a software engineer. She managed to amaze Mr Bachchan as she greeted him in Tamil and Bengali. Shruthy ended up using her first lifeline, Audience Poll, for the Rs 3000 question. She then used her second lifeline for Rs 40,000 question and gave the correct answer.
By the end of the episode, the contestant went on to win Rs 50 lakh. It must be noted that Shruthy wasn’t sure about the answer but she took a risk and gave the correct answer. The question that helped her win the big amount is as follows: Which institution developed and maintains the National Digital Library of India? It came with the following options: A) Indian Insitute of Sciences, B) IIT Kharagpur, C) JNU and D) APJ Abdul Kala Technological University. The correct answer is B) IIT, Kharagpur. Shruthy will continue as the rollover contestant in the next episode.
