Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Richa Puwar?

The August 19 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the second set of SonLiv Play Along contestants to the game show. A 23-year-old contestant named Yashasvi Saxena won the fastest finger first round and took the hot seat. However, the software engineer only managed to win Rs 10,000 on the show.

After Yashasvi’s exit, Richa Puwar from Gujarat made it to the hot seat. The 47-year-old homemaker revealed that she is the first person from her village to reach the hot seat. She also appeared on the game show in the traditional attire of her region. Richa was accompanied by her brother and husband. The contestant even spoke of auditioning earlier for KBC in 2013 but failed to make it to the final list.

Later, Richa opened up about being diagnosed with kidney failure a few months ago. The contestant added that 80 per cent of both her kidneys are damaged and she will use the prize money for undergoing a kidney transplant. She also expressed her desire to set aside some amount for her son's higher studies and buy a house as well.

Richa played a good game but she ended up using all her lifelines by the ninth question. Puwar won a cash prize of Rs 6.4 lakh but wasn’t sure of the answer to the 12th question. As a result, she decided to quit the show.

The Rs 12.5 lakh question that stumped her is as follows: Which of these is not the name of a section of the Valmiki Ramayana? It came with the following options: A) Sundara Kanda, B) Vanavasa Kanda, C) Yuddha Kanda and D) Kishkindha Kand. The correct answer is D) Vanvasa Kand.