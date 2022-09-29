The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming roll-over contestant Sonali on the hot seat. The host recited a special prayer on the occasion of Navratri and then asked the 10th question for Rs 3,20,000.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Sonali?
The question was as follows: Which of these names connect a tributary of the Indus, a mountain range in Ladakh and a beard of a pony adapted to the region? It came with the following options: A) Zanskar B) Spiti C) Chenab D) Annapurna. The contestant opted for option A and it turned out to be the right answer.
Sonali then faced the question for Rs 6,40,000 and after giving a lot of thought, she correctly answered the question and received her next cheque. This was closely followed by Sonali facing the Rs 25,00,000 question. However, she ended up giving the wrong answer and took home a cash prize of Rs 3,20,000.
The Rs 25 lakh question that stumped Sonali is as follows: Which of these UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India holds a 'mixed’ status of both cultural and natural significance? It came with the following options: A) Khangchendzonga National Park, B) Khajuraho Group of Monuments, C) Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka and D) Elephanta Caves.
It must be noted that Sonali was left with video call a friend lifeline. But she didn’t use it and took a risk in spite of being unsure of the answer. She went with option B but the correct answer was C) Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka.
