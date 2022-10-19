Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Deepesh Jain?

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 witnessed Deepesh Jain, who hails from Bhopal, make it to the hot seat. The contestant played a good game and won Rs. 12.5 lakh rupees on the show. However, he got stuck on the next question and decided to quit the game. It must be noted that Jain had no lifeline left and he decided not to take the risk as he didn’t know the right answer.

The Rs. 25 lakh question that stumped Dipesh Jain is as follows: In which assembly constituency of Sikkim all the voters belong to the Buddhist monastic community? It came with the following options: A- Sangha, B- Dharma, C- Karma, D- Sutra. The correct answer is A - Sangh.

Meanwhile, during the course of the episode, Amitabh Bachchan couldn't stop himself from mentioning his connection with Bhopal when he met Deepesh who is from the city. He said, "Manyavar, aap Bhopal se hain aur hum wahan ke Jamai Raja hain (I am a son-in-law of the city).” For the unversed, the megastar’s wife and actress Jaya Bachchan hails from Bhopal.

On the other hand, the contestant also opened up about how he had Kaun Banega Crorepati's tune as his ringtone. He added that people used to make fun of his choice of ringtone but he was confident that he would one day make it on the quiz show.