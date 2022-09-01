Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 3.2 Lakh Question That Stumped Anil Mathur?

The 19th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the highly celebrated Amitabh Bachchan show, had Anil Mathur on the hot seat. The contestant, who hails from Kanpur, is an assistant teacher and Mehendi expert by profession. The contestant was seen bonding with Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host Amitabh Bachchan, and the duo had a great conversation.

Interestingly, Anil Mathur had bought Kanpur special Thaggu Ka Laddoo with him, especially for the legendary superstar. He even informed Big B that Abhishek Bachchan had visited Thaggu Ka Laddoo shop and enjoyed the sweets when he was shooting for Bunty Aur Babli in Kanpur.