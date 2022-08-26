Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 3.2 Lakh Question That Stumped Kamesh Singh?

The August 26 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the ten contestants of the Play Along Shukravaar episode. Gurudev Bareth won the Fastest Finger First round and joined Big B on the hot seat. The 54-year-old contestant, who is the head of the department of Mathematics at a private school, was seen saying that maths is one of the easiest subjects. He played a good game and won Rs 6.4 lakh.

However, Gurudev used two lifelines for the next question but wasn't sure about the answer. As a result, he decided to quit the game. The Rs 12.5 Lakh question that stumped Gurudev is as follows: Which of these personalities met and became friends with mathematician S Ramanujan when both were at the University of Cambridge? It came with the following options: A) JC Bose, B) PC Mahalanobis, C) Meghnad Saha and D) PC Ray. The correct answer is B) PC Mahalanobis.

The next contestant to join the host was Kamesh Kumar Singh from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The 29-year-old teacher played a decent game until he reached the tenth question. He ended up using two lifelines but still could not get the right answer and lost 1.5 lakh.

The Rs 3.2 lakh question that Kamesh could not answer is as follows: According to the Ramayana, on the banks of which of these rivers did Valmiki have his ashram? It came with the following options: A) Ganga, B) Yamuna, C) Tamasa and D) Sarayu. The correct answer is C) Tamasa.