Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 50 Lakh Question That Stumped Mirza Ishak Beg?

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, contestant Mirza Ishaq Baig won the Fastest Finger First round and made it to the hots seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. The contestant, who is a ladies' tailor by profession, played a really good game and won a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh on the show.

However, he wasn’t able to answer the next question and hence decided to quit the game. The Rs 50 Lakh question that stumped Mirza is as follows: Which phrase is stated as our country’s name, in Article 1 of the constitution? It came with the following options: A. Republic of India, B. India, that is Bharat, C. Bharat, a dominion and D. Union of India. The correct answer was B. India, that is Bharat.

Meanwhile, during the course of the show, Beg told Big B, "Sir, I want to take back your autograph with me. Coming to this show has become my label. I do not have any sort of advertisement or banner or board by which people can know my name back home. I don't have a signboard or nothing which says I do tailoring. But now, I don't have to worry about that, I will be known because of KBC.”

Mr Bachchan obliged and Mirza took the autograph of the megastar on his sewing thread box. The host was moved by the 50-year-old’s sweet request and praised him. The contestant even opened up about how people reacted when he got a call for participating in KBC 14.