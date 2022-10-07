In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, contestant Mirza Ishaq Baig won the Fastest Finger First round and made it to the hots seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. The contestant, who is a ladies' tailor by profession, played a really good game and won a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh on the show.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 50 Lakh Question That Stumped Mirza Ishak Beg?
However, he wasn’t able to answer the next question and hence decided to quit the game. The Rs 50 Lakh question that stumped Mirza is as follows: Which phrase is stated as our country’s name, in Article 1 of the constitution? It came with the following options: A. Republic of India, B. India, that is Bharat, C. Bharat, a dominion and D. Union of India. The correct answer was B. India, that is Bharat.
Meanwhile, during the course of the show, Beg told Big B, "Sir, I want to take back your autograph with me. Coming to this show has become my label. I do not have any sort of advertisement or banner or board by which people can know my name back home. I don't have a signboard or nothing which says I do tailoring. But now, I don't have to worry about that, I will be known because of KBC.”
Mr Bachchan obliged and Mirza took the autograph of the megastar on his sewing thread box. The host was moved by the 50-year-old’s sweet request and praised him. The contestant even opened up about how people reacted when he got a call for participating in KBC 14.
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Birthday Special: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Son Abhishek, Jaya Surprise Him
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Sonali?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Shobha Kanwar Receives Financial Help From Amitabh Bachchan
- KBC 14: Contestant Asks Amitabh Bachchan To Mouth His Famous ‘Naam Hai Shehanshah’ Dialogue In Punjabi
- KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How He Pacifies Granddaughter Aaradhya When She Is Upset
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 7.5 Crore Question That Stumped Kavita Chawla?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Kavita Chawla Opens Up About Becoming The First Crorepati Of The Season
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why His Father Named Their House ‘Pratiksha’
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Anurag Kumar Wasn’t Able To Answer The Rs 40,000 Question, Can You?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Jyotirmayee?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Tushar Garg’s Wife Celebrates His Birthday With Amitabh Bachchan
- KBC 14: Visually Challenged Contestant Aneri Arya Reveals She Is A Big Fan Of Amitabh Bachchan's Movie Black