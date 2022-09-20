The September 20 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 witnessed Kavita Chawla becoming the first crorepati of the season. The contestant, who hails from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, won Rs 1 Crore on the game show. However, the homemaker was unable to answer the jackpot question worth Rs 7.5 Crore.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 7.5 Crore Question That Stumped Kavita Chawla?
The question that made her quit the show was as follows: Gundappa Vishwanath, the first Indian to score a double century on first-class debut, achieved that feat against which team? It came with the following options: A) Services, B) Andhra, C) Maharashtra and D) Saurashtra. After quitting the game, Kavita tried guessing the answer by choosing option A. However, the correct answer was B) Andhra.
Kavita, who was accompanied by her son in the studio, revealed that she will be using her prize money on her kid’s education. She also spoke about the importance of educating the girl child.
The contestant further said, “I have always believed education and knowledge will take you places. Through this platform, I would like to tell everyone that never feel that educating women is worthless as they can change the world. They will make you proud. I have gratitude towards my parents who supported me and I hope every parent will help their daughters too.”
The 45-year-old, who has wanted to be on the hot seat ever since the first season of the show came out, had previously made it to the Fastest Finger First round in the last season. However, she could not reach the hot seat. But this time around, she was more than successful in acing the game.
