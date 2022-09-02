At the beginning of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's episode on Thursday, Komal Gupta is seen reaching the hot seat by winning the fastest finger round. In the introduction video, Gupta's parents' revealed that she has become very rigid after joining the gym. They also added that the KBC 14 contestant breaks bottles and handles, as her weightlifting videos played on screen.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the Amitabh Bachchan show had Komal Gupta in its hot seat, on the episode of September 1, Thursday. Interestingly, the contestant, who is a weightlifter who hails from Uttarakhand, had a fantastic run in the Sony TV show until she reached the question worth Rs. 75 Lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan was quite amused to know about the skills of Komal Gupta, and decided to test them himself. The superstar host got up from his chair and asked the contestant to squeeze his hand, so that he can feel how powerful she is. As Komal held his hand, the host was seen screaming "Arey baap re', thus hinting how powerful she is.

Komal Gupta kickstarted the show on a high note, and won Rs. 50 Lakh. But the weightlifted stumbled upon the question worth Rs. 75 Lakh. Here is the question: "In 1973, two creatures named Arabella and Anita became the first creatures to do what in space?" Here are the four options provided: To build a nest, to weave a net, to fly with wings, or to give birth. The right answer was: to weave a net. Komal Gupta quit the show at this point, and took home a cash prize of Rs. 50 Lakh.