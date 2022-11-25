In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed roll-over contestant Sonu Bharti to the hot seat. She played an excellent game and won a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh on the show.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 75 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Sonu Bharti?
The question that helped her win the amount is as follows: Ytterby, a village in which country, has four elements in the modern periodic table named after it? It came with the following options: A) Sweden B) Norway C) Finland and D)Denmark. Sonu Bharti took a while to answer the question and later asked Big B to lock option A) Sweden, which turned out to be the correct answer.
Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan asked the next big question worth Rs 75,00,000 to the contestant and she wasn’t sure of the right answer. Sonu eventually decided not to take risks as she didn’t have any lifelines remaining. After contemplating for a while, the contestant quit the game and Big B congratulated her for how she played until then.
The Rs 75 Lakh Question that stumped Sonu Bharti is as follows: The father of which Viceroy of India coined the English phrase 'the pen is mightier than the sword'? it came with the following options: A) Lord Lytton B) Lord Northbrook C) Lord Chelmsford and D) Lord Ellenborough. The correct answer was option A Lord Lytton. This was followed by Mr. Bachchan saying goodbye to the contestant and congratulating her on taking back home Rs 50,00,000.
- KBC 14: Kartik Aaryan’s Lookalike Makes It To The Hot Seat, Receives Surprise Video Call From The Actor; WATCH
- KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Turns Matchmaker, Asks Viewers To Send Wedding Rishtas For Contestant Foram Makadiya
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Harpreet Singh?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 6.4 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Hari Kumar?
- KBC 14: Samit Sen Becomes The First Contestant From Andaman And Nicobar To Make It To Hot Seat In 22 Years
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Deepesh Jain?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 50 Lakh Question That Stumped Mirza Ishak Beg?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Birthday Special: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Son Abhishek, Jaya Surprise Him
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Sonali?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Shobha Kanwar Receives Financial Help From Amitabh Bachchan
- KBC 14: Contestant Asks Amitabh Bachchan To Mouth His Famous ‘Naam Hai Shehanshah’ Dialogue In Punjabi
- KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How He Pacifies Granddaughter Aaradhya When She Is Upset