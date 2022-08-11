The August 11 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming roll-over contestant Shruthy Daga to the hot seat. She had won Rs 50 Lakh in the previous episode and faced the big Rs 75 Lakh question tonight. However, Shruthy Daga had exhausted all her lifelines and wasn’t sure of the answer. As a result, she decided to quit the show.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 75 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Shruthy Daga?
The Rs 75 lakh question that stumped her is as follows: Which stupa in Uttar Pradesh is believed to commemorate Gautama Buddha's first sermon after enlightenment? It came with the following options: A) Chaukhandi stupa, B) Sujata stupa, C) Dhamek stupa and D) Dhauli stupa. The correct answer is D) Dhamek stupa.
After Shruthy's exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Sampada Saraf. She was left in tears after Big B announced her name as the winner of the fastest fingers first round. The contestant, who is a deputy collector from Jabalpur, played a good game but ended up using all her lifelines to answer the Rs 12.5 lakh question.
The Rs 12.5 lakh question was as follows: The preamble to the constitution of which of these countries does not start with the words 'We, the people..'? It came with the following options: A) Zambia, B) South Korea, C) Bangladesh, and D) France. The correct answer is D) France.
However, she then ended up giving an incorrect answer for the next question and lost Rs 9.3 lakh. As a result, Sampada took home a cash prize of Rs 3.2 lakh.
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Question That Made Contestant Shruthy Daga Win Rs 50 Lakh?
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 August 9 Highlights: Hardik Joshi, Samit Sharma Join The Amitabh Bachchan Show
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Dulichand Agarwal Wins Rs 50 Lakh By Answering THIS Question!
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Grand Premiere Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 'Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv'
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares How He Preps For KBC; Says His 'Never Again' Post Had Nothing To Do With The Show
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's Director Arun Sheshkumar Opens Up About New Format, Working With Amitabh Bachchan
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Promo: Aamir Khan, Mary Kom Join Amitabh Bachchan In Premiere Episode, WATCH
- KBC 14: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Shares Her Experience Directing Amitabh Bachchan; Thanks Gagan Arora
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan And Mary Kom Will Appear In The 1st Episode As Celebrity Guests
- Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Returning To Kaun Banega Crorepati: Each Time I Say Never Again
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Registration To Begin On April 9, Big B Says 'Sapne Pure Karne Ke Liye Phone Uthaiye'
- KBC 13 Grand Finale: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan Answered THIS Question To Win Rs 25 Lakh On The Show