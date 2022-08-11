Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 75 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Shruthy Daga?

The August 11 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming roll-over contestant Shruthy Daga to the hot seat. She had won Rs 50 Lakh in the previous episode and faced the big Rs 75 Lakh question tonight. However, Shruthy Daga had exhausted all her lifelines and wasn’t sure of the answer. As a result, she decided to quit the show.

The Rs 75 lakh question that stumped her is as follows: Which stupa in Uttar Pradesh is believed to commemorate Gautama Buddha's first sermon after enlightenment? It came with the following options: A) Chaukhandi stupa, B) Sujata stupa, C) Dhamek stupa and D) Dhauli stupa. The correct answer is D) Dhamek stupa.

After Shruthy's exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Sampada Saraf. She was left in tears after Big B announced her name as the winner of the fastest fingers first round. The contestant, who is a deputy collector from Jabalpur, played a good game but ended up using all her lifelines to answer the Rs 12.5 lakh question.

The Rs 12.5 lakh question was as follows: The preamble to the constitution of which of these countries does not start with the words 'We, the people..'? It came with the following options: A) Zambia, B) South Korea, C) Bangladesh, and D) France. The correct answer is D) France.

However, she then ended up giving an incorrect answer for the next question and lost Rs 9.3 lakh. As a result, Sampada took home a cash prize of Rs 3.2 lakh.