Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer This Question That Rupin Sharma Failed To Crack?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the Amitabh Bachchan show had an exciting episode on August 18, Thursday, with IPS officer Rupin Sharma reaching the hot seat. In his interaction with host Big B on the Sony TV show, Sharma, who is now serving as the Director General of Prisons in Nagaland, shared some interesting service stories.

Rupin Sharma started on a great note in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and went on to win Rs. 80,000 smoothly. After that, the IPS officer used his first lifeline, the audience poll, for his ninth question in the show. Later, he used his next lifelines, video call a friend, and 50:50, attempted the Rs. 12.5 Lakh. But Rupin Sharma, who was not confident about his answer, decided to quit the show and took home Rs. 6.4 Lakh.