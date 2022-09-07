Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer This Rs 25 Lakh That Stumped Krishna Das?

Krishna Das, who became a roll-over contestant, started his journey in the Sony TV show by offering Amitabh Bachchan the prasad from Jagannath Temple, Odisha. The contestant had a smooth ride in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, and went to on win Rs 12.5 Lakh in the show. However, he couldn't answer the Rs 25 Lakh question, and decided to quit the show. Krishna Das took home a prize money of Rs 12.5 Lakh.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the popular Sony TV show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, had yet another interesting episode on September 6, Tuesday. Krishna Das from Bhubaneshwar was in the hot seat with the megastar host. The contestant had a great start in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 but stumbled upon Rs 25 Lakh question.

Here is the question that Krishna Das couldn't answer: According to the Guinness World Records, which of these countries has the longest voyage in the world? These were the provided options: A. Australia, B. Russia, C. China, D. India. The right answer was: Australia. Even though Krishna Das had an option to seek help using a lifeline, the contestant decided to not take a risk, and quit the show.

However, it was host Amitabh Bachchan's chat with Krishna Das, which raised the entertainment quotient of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's Tuesday episode. The contestant complained to Bachchan Sr. that his wife always scolds him when he watches the megastar's movies, calling them 'faltu picture'. Amitabh Bachchan was truly taken a back with this confession of Krishna Das. He then rested his hand oh his head and said "Let me just this first. Do I make bad films," asked the KBC 14 host.