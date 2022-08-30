Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Dr. Anu Anna Verghese Wins Rs 75 Lakh By Answering This Question

The Tuesday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 began with host Amitabh Bachchan playing the fastest finger round. Dr. Anu Anna Varghese, who hails from Thrissur district in Kerala, won the round and entered the hot seat. She was accompanied by her husband on the Sony TV show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the Sony TV quiz show hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, had its second 75 Lakh winner. Dr. Anu Anna Verghese, who is a dermatologist by profession, won Rs. 75 Lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's Tuesday (August 30, 2022) episode. However, she failed to give the correct answer for the Rs. 1 Crore question.

The dermatologist played extremely well in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and was seen having some fun conversations with host Amitabh Bachchan. Dr. Anu Ann Varghese shared her experiences as a dermatologist with the superstar host and revealed how people approach her by asking for skin-lightening treatments. She opined that such people need counseling to embrace themselves, and added that society needs to change such a thought process.

When host Amitabh Bachchan asked her about his skin, Dr. Anu stated that it is fine. The superstar, who was happy to know that, funnily stated that his make-up artist would be highly delighted to know this.

Dr. Anu Ann Verghese took home prize money of Rs. 75 Lakh for the 15th question she answered in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The question worth Rs 75 lakh was: "Which of these chemical elements is named after a goddess?" The given options were Ruthenium, Rhenium, Vanadium, and Nickel. And, the she provided the right answer, which was Vanadium.

Next, she attempted the Rs. 1 Crore worth question, which was: "Lines from which of these works were engraved on a stamp issued on 26 January to mark the occasion of India's first Republic Day?" Saare Jahan Se Achcha, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Jana Gana Mana, Vande Mataram were the provided options. The correct answer was Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, but Dr. Anu Ann Verghese gave the wrong answer.