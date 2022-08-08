Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Dulichand Agarwal Wins Rs 50 Lakhs By Answering THIS Question!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced its journey yesterday with a stellar grand premiere episode. The special episode was graced by eminent personalities and celebrities such as Aamir Khan, MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri along with India's first blade runner, Major DP Singh, and Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award.

In tonight’s (August 8) episode, Amitabh Bachchan introduced the first set of contestants of the KBC 14 season. Dulichand Agarwal from Mumbai became the first contestant to join the host on the hot seat. Agarwal revealed that he has done a PhD in Economics and is currently serving as a professor at a college in Durg, Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement Advertisement

The contestant engaged in some fun banter with Big B. He also asked the host to call him DC and not Dhulichand. The 62-year-old played a good game. However, he exhausted all his lifelines and won Rs 50 lakh by the end of the first episode. Dulichand will resume his game as the rollover contestant in the next episode and will attempt the Rs 75 lakh question. It must be noted that makers have introduced a new prize money slot of Rs 75 Lakh this year in order to help the contestant take home a larger sum of money.

Meanwhile, the question for Rs 50 lakh faced by Dulichand is as follows: In 1953, the Parliamentary election of which country was held under the charge of India's first chief Election commissioner? It came with the following options: A) Nepal, B) Afghanistan, C) Sudan, and D) South Africa. The contestant ended up using his last lifeline (50:50) for the aforementioned question and won the amount. The correct answer is C) Sudan.