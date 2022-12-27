Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Finale Week: A Look At Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees For Each KBC Season

Sony TV's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, premiered in August this year and has been performing decently on the TRP charts.

After a run of five months, the fourteenth season of KBC is finally coming to an end this week. As reported earlier, the final week of the game show started on December 26 and its last episode will air on December 30.

While fans are surely going to miss watching Kaun Banega Crorepati, did you know how much money Amitabh Bachchan charged for the show? According to reports, For each episode of KBC 14, Amitabh Bachchan will earn between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore.

Let's look at the fees charged by Big B for the previous KBC seasons.