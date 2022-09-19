A 45-year-old contestant named Kavita Chawla has emerged as the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The Kolhapur resident is a homemaker who has long been dreaming of being on the show ever since it launched in 2000. She even made it to the did to the fastest finger first round last year but was unable to reach the seat.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Kavita Chawla Opens Up About Becoming The First Crorepati Of The Season
Kavita recently opened up about winning Rs 1 crore on KBC 14 in an interview with Indian Express. The contestant said that KBC is one show where knowledge is celebrated and one gains so much respect. She revealed that Amitabh Bachchan told her to not be demotivated and his words kept echoing in her mind since last year. As a result, Kavita decided to come back, this time with the mission to win.
On being quizzed about her interaction with Mr Bachchan on the hot seat, Chawla shared, “I have never seen a personality like him, who doesn’t have an iota of attitude or pride. He didn’t even have to say anything as his behaviour towards us made us so comfortable. He was so frank and open to converse that I really had a lot of fun with him. I remember Amitji coming to me at the end and saying that I played a clever game. That was a huge compliment from him and it was the highlight of my journey.”
Kavita went on to add that she hasn’t told anyone in her family about her feat as she wanted it to be a surprise for them. She concluded by stating that she plans on investing most of her prize money in her son’s education.
