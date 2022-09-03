In the recently released promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Mirabai Chanu and Nikhat Zareen are seen sharing their life and game experiences with host Amitabh Bachchan. The Gold medalists also recounted their winning moment at the Common Wealth Games 2022 in the promo, which is going viral on social media.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the Amitabh Bachchan show is all set to celebrate India's win at the Common Wealth Games of 2022. Mirabai Chanu and Nikhat Zareen, the Common Wealth 2022 Gold medalists will be seen with the superstar host on Sony TV's celebrated show, in its Monday (September 5, 2022) episode.

"I was very happy because after Toky Olympics, the entire country gave me so much love. But there were also a lot of expectations. I wanted to win Gold for India, and it happened in the Common Wealth Games of 2018. I was elated to see the Indian flag fly high. The stadium was filled with Indians, and the National anthem was played when I received the medal," recalled Mirabai Chanu who is seen at Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's hot seat.

Nikhat Zareen, on the other hand, recalled fighting with a man during a match, and ended up with a severely injured face. The Gold medalist revealed that she had severe bleeding from nose, and a black eye, which terrified her mother. "My mother cried and asked who will marry me if something happens to me," said Nikhat.

Coming to host Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary superstar returned to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 immediately after he tested negative for Covid-19. The host, who tested positive for coronavirus by the third week of August this year, was under home isolation for over 9 days. The fans and regular audiences of KBC 14 are now heaping praises of Sr. Bachchan for his dedication to the show.