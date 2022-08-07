The highly awaited 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati commenced its journey tonight (August 7) on Sony Entertainment Television. The popular game show’s promos had already generated a lot of buzz in the media.

Host Amitabh Bachchan commenced the show by celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. This year, the makers have also introduced a new prize money slot of Rs 75 Lakh and a new jackpot of Rs 7.5 Crore.

The Highlights Of The Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’s Grand Premiere Episode Are As Follows:

# Mr Bachchan commenced KBC 14 with a poem dedicated to 75 years of India’s Independence. He then welcomed Aamir Khan on the show. The actor was joined by Major DP Singh (a veteran of the Kargil War) and Colonel Mitali Madhumita on the hot seat.

# Colonel Mitali Madhumita opened up about her rescue mission in Afghanistan and Big B stood up and saluted her for her courage and valour. Major DP Singh was also seen sharing some of his stories from the battlefield.

# Later, Aamir revealed how Amitabh Bachchan convinced him to join Twitter. He narrated the incident and said that this was around the time when he was shooting with Abhishek Bachchan for Dhoom 3 in London.

# While answering a question related to a park which is named after a freedom fighter, Big B pulled Aamir's leg by calling him a perfectionist as he asked to see the video again. The question was related to Alfred Park in Allahabad and Big B shared that he used frequently visit the place in his childhood.

# Singh, who is also a Kargil war veteran, opened up about the shrapnels in his body as he went running towards the enemy rather than running away from them. His story of bravery resulted in everyone in the entire studio giving him a standing ovation.

# Aamir and Major Singh answer the questions correctly and win Rs 6.4 lakh. The duo then won Rs 12.5 lakh by answering a question related to SS Rajamouli's RRR. Eventually, Aamir Khan ended up winning Rs 50 lakh on the show. The actor couldn't play further as the time was up.

# After Aamir’s exit, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri to the hot seat. Mary and Sunil revealed that they would be donating the winning amount to the Regional Boxing Foundation and The Voice of Stray Dogs respectively.

# Sunil was later seen showing some football tricks at Bachchan’s behest. Sunil and Mary won Rs 12.5 lakh and before they could face the Rs 25 lakh, the time was up. The host thanked all the guests and concluded the episode by saying that he will be back with a new episode of KBC 14 on Monday at 9 pm.