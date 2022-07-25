Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Promo: Aamir Khan, Mary Kom Join Amitabh Bachchan In Premiere Episode, WATCH

The 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to debut on August 7 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The makers of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz game show have now dropped a new promo from the opening episode.

The grand premiere of KBC 14 will be graced by notable guests including actor Aamir Khan, Padma Vibhushan boxing champion MC Mary Kom, and Padma Sri Sunil Chhetri. The new season commemorates India’s 75th anniversary of independence and will also feature special guests Major DP Singh, a veteran of the Kargil War, Col. Mitali Madhumita, a recipient of the Sena Medal for Valor, among others.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony TV with the following caption: “Ravivaar, 7th August se Raat 9 baje, shuru hoga Kaun Banega Crorepati ka naya adhyay. Hoga azadi ke garv ka mahaparv. #KBC2022 (sic).” Check out the promo here

Meanwhile, host Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to share that there have been some "amazing contestants" this year. The megastar stated that the participants’ lives have been inspiring and filled with immense admiration.

Talking about working on the new season of the show, Big B wrote, "There have been some amazing contestants so far, and their lives and their stories have been most inspiring emotional and filled with immense admiration.



He went on to add, "The interaction with them is a learning each moment for me .. their expressions their expectations, their confidence in the responses that they give, all go into the making of every episode each day .. day after day. So .. thank you audience .. and thank you for your belief and love."