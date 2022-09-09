Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Rajani Mishra Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 75 Lakh Question, Can You?

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with Amitabh Bachchan initiating the fastest finger first round. Rajani Mishra from Durgapur, West Bengal made it to the hot seat. Upon joining the host, As soon as she made it to the hot seat, she started crying and Big B stood there with a box of tissues to help her.

Rajani revealed on the show that she completed her education with the help of her in-laws and husband. The contestant, who is currently doing her PhD, went on to play a good game and did not use any lifeline till she reached Rs 3,20,000 question. She quickly reached the 14th question for Rs 50,00,000 and used her second lifeline 'Audience Poll' for this question as she was not sure of the answer. Rajni then managed to give the right answer with the help of the audience.

The question that helped her win a cash prize of Rs 50,00,000 is as follows: In 1970, which of these became an autonomous state located inside another state? The correct answer was option C) Meghalaya.

Rajani soon reached the 'Dhan Amrit Dwar Padhaav' of Rs 75,00,000. However, she did not know the answer to the question and hence she opted to use her last lifeline 'Video Call A friend'. But the contestant’s friend was unable to help her with the answer. As a result, Rajani decided to quit the game with a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh.

The Rs 75 Lakh question that stumped her is as follows: In which city was the first ever case of Moneybox detected in Monkeys in a laboratory? The correct answer was D) Copenhagen.