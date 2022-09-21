KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How He Pacifies Granddaughter Aaradhya When She Is Upset

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with the youngest contestant of the season Vaishnavi Kumari joining Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat. The contestant, who hails from Dehradun, currently works as a content writer in Delhi. She also revealed that she writes about Korean dramas and Japanese manga.

During the course of her game, Vaishnavi asked where Big B likes to watch films with so many platforms available. The megastar replied by stating that he still prefers watching films in the theatre. The contestant then asked if he gets time at all and he quipped, “Yes I do get time… kabhi kabhi.”

After winning Rs 20,000, Vaishnavi Kumari interviewed Amitabh Bachchan as she is also a reporter but had never interviewed a celebrity. She asked him about his weirdest fan moment and how he gets time to spend time with his granddaughter Aaradhya.

Mr Bachchan shared that he doesn’t get much time but then went on to add, “She leaves for school in the morning and I leave for my shoot. While she returns at noon, her mother (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) gives her tasks. I return home very late. But thanks to technology, we stay connected through facetime at times. Sometimes she gets angry and upset with me. Her favourite colour is pink and she loves hair bands and clips. So when she gets upset, I gift her a pink hair band and she becomes happy.”