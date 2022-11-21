In an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Vaibhav Rekhi, who is a hardcore Kartik Aaryan fan, shocked the audience with his resemblance to the Freddy actor. Even Amitabh Bachchan introduced him as 'Kartik Aaryan’. The host, who was amused by the resemblance, asked the contestant, “Kartik Aaryan has a huge female fan following. Do you also have one?”
KBC 14: Kartik Aaryan’s Lookalike Makes It To The Hot Seat, Receives Surprise Video Call From The Actor; WATCH
Rekhi replied by saying, “I have but my goal is fixed,” hinting at his girlfriend. The audience and Amitabh laughed after he spoke about his 'goal’. Big B further questioned him and asked, “Where is your goal?” and he replied with a big smile on his face, “Thodi dur hai goal, par hojaega. (She lives a bit far).”
During the course of the episode, Big B will even connect him with Kartik Aaryan via a video call. The surprise left Vaibhav speechless and made his day even more special. Kartik greeted the contestant and said, “Hello, how are you,” and a stunned Vaibhav was then heard saying, “I got the love of my life because of you. However, we have a few arguments going on. How do I solve them?”
Kartik replied to this by saying, “I am the wrong person for advice, ask Amitabh Bachchan.” This was followed by Amitabh suggesting that he take his fiancée to see a Shah Rukh Khan film and instructing him to offer her a rose. It must be noted that even prior to appearing on KBC as a contestant, Vaibhav was known for dressing up as Kartik Aaryan and posting fun pictures and videos on his social media account.
Vaibhav’s promo was shared on the official social media handles of with the following caption: “@TheAaryanKartik ji ki chhavi paane wale #VaibhavRekhi ji ko KBC ke manch se mila ek khaas surprise, aur @SrBachchan ji ne unhein di pyaar ki behtareen tips!“ Check out the promo HERE
