KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Calls Kajol A 'Liar' After She Says She Is Scared Of Him: Jhooth Bolna Inko Aata Hai

Kajol, who is currently busy promoting her new film Salaam Venky, will soon be seen appearing in an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The actress and film director Revathi recently participated in the game show and host Amitabh Bachchan let several KBC Junior contestants ask random questions to Kajol, which left her in splits. Amitabh even called Kajol a liar after she said that she is scared of the megastar whilst answering one of the questions.

In a promo shared by the makers, we see Kajol and Revathi on the hot seat and a kid asks the former if she is a strict mom, while another contestant asks her if her mom, actor Tanuja, used to scold her during her school days. A girl even quizzed the Gupt star about a superpower she would have had if she was a superhero.

Later on in the clip, the funniest moment arrived when a boy asked Kajol if she was as scared of Big B now as she was in their blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kajol replied by saying, “Main bahut darti hu inse (I am very scared of him).” Big B quickly cut her short and said, “Jhooth bolna inko aata hai bahut achi tarah (she knows how to lie very well).”

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “KBC ke manch par aayi @kajol ji ke bhi KBC ke Juniors ne apne sawaalon se hosh uda diye! 🤭 Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepatiJuniors, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. #KBC2022 #KBCJuniors (sic).” Take a look!

Meanwhile, Kajol’s film Salaam Venky is all set to hit the silver screens on December 9. The movie also stars Vishal Jethwa of Mardaani fame in the role of the actress’ dying son. Directed by actor-turned-director Revathi, the film chronicles the true story of a mother who lives her life around her son suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.