Karan Tacker Says It Took Him Seven Years To Quit Television, Thanks Neeraj Pandey For Coming Into His Life

Karan Tacker is currently basking in the success of his web series, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. The Netflix drama has been receiving favorable reviews and is currently among the top 10 most-watched shows on the platform in India. Produced by Neeraj Pandey, Khakee is based on Amit Lodha's book on the Bihar Diaries. It has Karan in the lead role alongside Avinash Tiwary.

In a recent interview with India Today, Tacker opened up about the struggle he’s endured to get rid of the 'TV actor’ tag. He also spoke about his mentor Neeraj Pandey and how he’s finally perceived differently by the industry. It must be noted that Neeraj and Karan first worked together in Special Ops, where he played a pivotal role.

Speaking about his decision to quit TV, the actor said, “It’s been a very tough journey for me. I don't like to glorify my struggles or success because I feel like it's a choice that I've made, so it's totally on me. But yes. It's been very tough. It took me seven years quite frankly to quit television.

“Ironically, I worked on television for 4 years and took a 7-year-long break, but I am still known as a TV actor. It is also a compliment because perhaps my work left a lasting impression on the audience. But for me, actors are actors, be it on TV, series, or films, it is the platform that dictates your work,” he added.

Karan thanked Neeraj for coming into my life because he really believed in him. He further said, “When I look for validation, I look towards him. And for me, it really means a lot to kind of get my second project with the same maker because it makes you believe in your own self."

Directed by Bhav Dhulia, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter boasts of an ensemble cast of Abhimanyu Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kisan, Jatin Sarna, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das, Vinay Pathak and Anup Soni among others.