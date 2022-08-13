Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 August 13 Highlights: Pratik Sehajpal Re-Enters The Show, K-Medal Race Begins

The KKK 12 episode of Saturday began with host Rohit Shetty announcing the race for K-Medal, which brings an opportunity to go forward in the game. Then, the filmmaker surprised the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants by announcing the re-entry of Pratik Sehajpal. To the unversed, he is back on the Colors TV show as a wildcard contestant.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the famous reality show has been keeping its audiences hooked on the TV screens with its thrilling stunts and ample dose of entertainment. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode on August 13, Saturday witnessed some exciting moments with much-loved contestant Pratik Sehajpal returning to the show, and the contestants beginning their race for K-Medal.

Rohit Shetty further revealed that one contestant who performs the best in the race would only receive the K-Medal. By winning this medal, that contestant can save himself/herself from future eliminations. This new piece of information definitely raised the game spirits of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants.

In the first stunt of the episode, Sriti Jha and Tushar Kaliar were pitted against Mr. Faisu & Kanika Mann, and Jannat Zubair & Rajiv Adatia. The teams were asked to perform an underwater stunt, where one of the partners had to be at the beginning point, while the other was asked to stay in a vacuum tube. The contestants at the beginning point need to collect 10 flags and pass them to their partners. Sriti and Tushar won the task by a big margin.

In the second stunt, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants were asked to walk through a standing platform, collect the flags and stick them to a wall. Nishant Bhatt emerged as the winner of this round, beating Pratik Sehajpal. In the final stunt, Rubina Dilaik and Mohit Malik were pitted against each other. The duo performed a water stunt that required them to cut a net, pick a disk and hang it on a point. Mohit emerged as the winner of this round.