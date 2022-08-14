Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 August 14 Highlights: Kanika Mann Emerges As The Winner Of The K-Medal Race

In yesterday’s episode (August 13) of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Tushar, Sriti, Nishant and Mohit won the Power Lockets. The August 14 episode of the show commenced with Rohit Shetty that the locket holders have gotten one step ahead to win the K-medal. The winner of this medal can use it once to skip any stunt even if it is an elimination stunt.

The remaining contestants were also given another chance to join the race. The Power Locket holders were asked to choose one person’s name from yesterday’s defeated members and that players will be eliminated from the race to win the K-medal. Nishant, Mohit Sriti and Tushar take takes Faisu, Jannat, Pratik and Rubina’s names respectively. As a result, Kanika and Rajiv get another chance to win the medal.

The first stunt of the episode required the contestants to move from one truck to the other, walking on a rope. They even had to hook red flags while both the trucks kept running at a stable speed. Mohit and Tushar attempted the stunt and the former emerged as the winner of the challenge.

The second stunt was a partner stunt where the jodis had to make evil eye warders. However, one contestant had to remain inside a box will be inside filled with Snakes, Iguanas and Scorpions. They could only use their mouths to get the chillies without using their hands. Nishant-Kanika and Rajiv-Sriti both managed to complete the task. However, Nishant-Kanika took less amount of time to finish the challenge. As a result, they entered the final stunt of the K-medal with Mohit.

The K-medal stunt required the contestants to drive a car in the given lanes and hit all three poles whilst following the shown instructions. However, the twist in the task was they weren’t supposed to touch the cones and would be given a time penalty if they did. Nishant, Kanika and Mohit get well in the stunt but Kanika ended up completing it in the least amount of time. Hence, she emerged as the winner of the K-medal.