Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 August 6 Highlights: Team Tushar And Team Mohit Compete In A Series Of Stunts

The August 6 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 begins with Rohit Shetty informing everyone that when the player of the team wins any stunt, their team will get 10 points. He added that the contestants of the team with the lower points will face the elimination stunt.

The teams get decided through a stunt. Tushar becomes yellow team captain and he has Nishant, Chetna, Rajiv and Sriti on his side. The red team consists of Rubina, Jannat, Faisal and Kanika with Mohit as the captain. It must be noted that both the captains are safe from this week’s eviction.

In the first stunt, three players from each team participated. There were 6 boxes, 2 for each contestant, and they had to transfer the spanner from their boxes to the next person’s box. However, the boxes contained twists such as current shock, roaches and pigeons From Tushar’s team, Nishant, Chetna and Sriti took part against Faisu, Jannat and Kanika from Mohit’s team. Both teams garnered 10 points in this round.

In the second stunt, a player from both teams was to be blindfolded whilst sitting on a chair with a container placed on his or her face. This was followed by the stunt team putting an animal on their face for the player to guess its correct name. Each participant was given three chances to guess.

For this stunt, Tushar selected Rajiv while Mohit choose Jannat and the latter was able to guess two animals correctly. Jannat also guessed two animals correctly but Rajiv took a lesser amount of time to complete the stunt. As a result, Team Tushar earned 20 points while Team Mohit got 10 points.

In the final stunt of the episode, four contestants from each team performed the challenge of collecting the flags after overcoming a bunch of obstacles. Team Mohit managed to win the stunt and garnered 10 more points. In the end, both the teams were tied on the points table.