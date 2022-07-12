Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Chetna Pande recently opened up about her journey on the show thus far. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress spoke about performing challenging stunts and her bonding with the contestants, especially her old friend Pratik Sehajpal. She also pointed out the fact that in their previous show, they fought a lot but here they have become each other's strength.

Chetna said, "I am bonding with everyone because our journeys are almost the same and we are together most of the time. So, I’ve developed a bond with everyone. But if I’ve to pick two or three people with whom I am bonding a lot then it will be Pratik Sehajpal. We have known each other and we have met after a long time. We have done a reality show together in the past where we fought a lot but in this reality show our equation is very different. We cheer and support each other a lot and we get a kind of strength as we know we have someone familiar who is also part of the show. That is a special bond.”

The actress added that she is also connecting with Kanika Mann and Rubina Dilaik as well. She revealed that the latter is very sweet and takes care of everyone. On being quizzed about her performance on the show, Pande said that the stunts on the show have surprised her a lot.

Chetna confessed that she prepared herself based on what she had seen on the show, but when she came here and performed the stunts is when she realised that whatever’s on-screen is just 10 percent of what one has to do on the show. “It is about how strong you have to be to deal with that situation. It was totally unexpected. I thought I was prepared for it but I was wrong. The journey has been thrilling, adventurous, exciting and I consider myself lucky that I got a chance to be a part of the show," she added.