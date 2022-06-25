Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Rajiv Adatia: I Want To Make My Fans And Rohit Shetty Proud

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia is all set to feature in Rohit Shetty's upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. Rajiv feels blessed to be part of KKK 12. In an interview with ETimes TV, the London-based businessman said that many people question his participation in the celebrity adventure show. He feels that everyone is strong and the season is going to be a deadly one.

Rajiv said that nobody got special treatment on the sets of KKK 12 and it is not for the weak-hearted. He also feels confident that his fans and people are going to be surprised after watching his journey on the show. Rajiv Adatia said, "I've surprised myself. As everyone knows I am entertaining, but that doesn't mean I don't get to do dangerous stunts. I have so far done stunts involving lions, creepy crawlies, and electric shocks. It's not like anyone here gets a privilege, everyone is treated equally here. I've performed some extreme stunts on the show and they are not for the weak-hearted and I am a weak-hearted person. But I am coping with it and not giving up. I want to make my fans and Rohit Shetty proud."

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant also opened up about his weight issues and stated that people judged him over his look. He said that he has a thyroid issue, and lost a lot of weight after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. He said, "You are never prepared enough, it is all about your mind and if your mind is stable, then you can achieve anything. I have proved in this show so far that judging a book by its cover is wrong."

Talking about Rajiv Adatia, he shares a close bond of friendship with Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and many others.