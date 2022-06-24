Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is all set to feature in a celebrity adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. The actress has ruled the small screen with her amazing performance as Naira. And now, she is ready to impress her fans by showing her adventurous side. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Shivangi said that she is quite nervous that her fans will see her crying for real while performing some stunts.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Shivangi Joshi Has THIS To Say About Her Bond With Rubina, Jannat And Faisu
Interestingly, the Balika Vadhu 2 actress said that she has tried quite challenging things that she would have not done ever in her life. Shivangi Joshi thinks that her family would feel proud of her, and they will see her crying for real. She said, "This is the first time they will see me crying for real without glycerin and hear me out screaming (Laughs). Iss baat ko soch soch ke ek weird feeling hai. But I am also happy that I got a chance to try something new. We all are pushing our limits; I am also going all out. I am sure the audience will be proud of all the contestants."
Shivangi Joshi also revealed that she developed a strong bond of friendship with her fellow contestants Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While speaking about her bond with them, the actress said, "I am a little introvert and take time to open up with friends. I am getting along with all of them. Rubina, Jannat, Faisu, they all are lovely people. Faisu is a sweetheart. He is one of the best influencers in our country. He is very sweet, supportive and competitive and he does all his stunts very well. This time all the contestants are very supportive towards each other. We understand each other's situations and relationships. We motivate each other because mental strength is very important so we cheer whenever one of us goes for a stunt."
Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to start airing on July 2, 2022, at 9 pm on Colors TV. The show also has Chetana Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha and many other celebrities as contestants. The promos are already creating a solid buzz amongst the masses, and fans can't keep calm to see the show.
