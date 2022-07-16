Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Highlights July 16: Jannat Gets Luxury Access, Contestants Get Tortured

Jannat Zubair emerged as the first contestant of the show to receive access to luxury at the boot camp, by winning a task. Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Bhatt were in great form and entertained the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 audiences with their appearance in the Saturday episode. Sriti Jha and Rajvi Adatia, on the other hand, had to abort the task.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 made a smashing entry into the TRP list last week, by emerging as the most watched reality show on Indian television. The Rohit Shetty show has been thoroughly entertaining audiences with its exceptional list of contestants and daring tasks. On July 16, Saturday, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 witnessed the contestants facing torture at the boot camp.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode on July 16, Saturday, started with host Rohit Shetty's special announcement. The filmmaker asked the contestants to pack their bags and informed them that they are going to get tortured in the boot camp. Rohit Shetty assigned two people to give the contestants instructions and torture them occasionally. The phones of the contestants were taken away, to much of their confusion.

Later, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants were hung upside down and dipped in the water. IT was revealed that the last three contestants who remain in the water will get access to the Luxury tent placed in the boot camp. Rajiv Adatia and Sriti Jha had to abort their tasks in no time. Pratik Sehajpal got disqualified as well. Kanika Mann got eliminated after Faisal Shaikh accidentally pulled her rope.

Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, and Chetna Pande completed the water stunt and got an opportunity to the next level. Rohit Shetty then announced the next stunt, which involved crabs and cockroaches. Shivangi Joshi broke down after the task as she failed to complete it and received fear fanda. Jannat beat Chetna and emerged as the winner, thus getting access to the luxury tent.