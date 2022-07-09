Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Highlights July 9: Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair Perform Tasks To Perfection!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the new installment of the popular reality show has already earned a strong fan base among the viewers, When the Rohit Shetty show reached its second week, the contestants are already creating quite a stir with their daredevil stunts. On July 9, Saturday, it was Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair who won hearts by performing their tasks to near perfection.

In the July 9 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, host Rohit Shetty introduced the stunt for the day where the contestants were locked in cages near wild animals including lions and hyenas. Among the contestants who performed the task, it was Shivangi Joshi and Rajiv Adatia who won hearts with their stunts. Rajiv, who completed the task in record time, won.