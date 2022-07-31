Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 31 Highlights: Pratik Sehajpal Gets Eliminated From The Show

The July 31 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 begins with Rohit Shetty reminding everyone that two teams were after many relay stunts. The first stunt of the day was a water-based one, in which the contestant was inside a glass container. They then had to unlock the other small boxes which were also inside the glass container. They were provided with five keys and three locks. As it was a relay stunt, Faisu choose Jannat and Chetna chose Rajiv Adatia.

Jannat started the stunt but after going inside the cold water, she ended up fainting. Rajiv on the other hand successfully completed the stunt. Meanwhile, for the second stunt, Rajiv choose Sriti and Jannat ended up choosing Kanika. As a result, the last left contestant Pratik directly went into the elimination stunt.

Sriti and Jannat collect 5 flags from the barrel in order to hook 3 flags in the net which was at the bottom side of a helicopter. Kanika went first and aborted the stunt while Sriti successfully completed it. Since team Rubina had maximum fear fanda holders, Rohit asked the members to select 2 names who would compete with Pratik in the elimination stunt. They ended up taking Kanika and Jannat’s names.

The elimination stunt required the contestants to stand on a hanging platform and then collect, transfer and hook 4 flags. However, the twist was that these platforms were rotating and when a contestant falls down, the stunt would get over.

Kanika will do it first followed by Jannat and Pratik. Both Kanika and Jannat ended up falling down. Pratik, on the other hand, was about to start the stunt but unfortunately ended up aborting it. As a result, he got eliminated from the show.