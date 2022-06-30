Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat Reveals He Has Been Bitten By A Crab And A Pig

Ace choreographer Nishant Bhat is currently in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Ever since he started shooting for the show, he has been sharing some amazing pictures and videos on Instagram. A few days ago, he shared pictures of his injury on social media.

And now, in an interview with Indian Express, Nishant Bhat revealed that he was bitten by crabs and pigs. He said, "I don't know why it's happening to me. Everyone is doing stunts and yet it's just me who gets hurt. Har stunt pe laga hai mujhe (I got injured in every stunt). And it's not just scratches but deep cuts. I think once the audience watches Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, they would realise the gravity. But I am also sure that people will laugh at the kind of injuries I got. I have been bitten by a crab and a pig. I mean I didn't even know pigs could bite."

He confessed that he has given up on injuries. He had fun and said that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is tougher than Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. Talking about his journey in reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. In both shows, he became the finalist and won millions of hearts with his performances. He has also been a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the Rohit Shetty show has Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Chetana Pande, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi and others as contestants.