Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat Says Never In His Wildest Dreams He Thought That A Pig Would Attack Him

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been entertaining audience with daredevil stunts and contestant's camaraderie with each other. It is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Recently, Nishant Bhat witnessed a scary moment in which a pig attacked and bit him on his bum. The choreographer spoke about the incident and revealed that he had never in his wildest dreams had thought that a pig would attack him.

For those who missed the stunt, Nishant was tied to his partner Tushar Kalia as they had to perform the stunt together. The two were left in between a group of pigs and they had to perform the stunt in a yard amidst mud. During the task, Nishant was severely injured and was badly bruised, which even made host Rohit Shetty worried. One of the pigs got out of control and attacked Nishant. It first tried to bite the choreographer on his hand and then later bit him on his bum. Nishant's partner Tushar signalled host and it was then stunt supervisors rushed to Nishant's rescue.