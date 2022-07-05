Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty Calls It Expensive Show; Says Its Budget Has Nothing To Do With Him

The filmmaker said that it is his love for the show and audience's love for him that keeps him bringing back. The also called the show expensive one, and spoke about the budget of the show and clarified that it has nothing to do with him.

Rohit Shetty is back with the much-awaited stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show was premiered on July 2 and viewers loved not just the stunts, but also the contestants performing it fantastically and also the hosting skills of Rohit Shetty. The way he supported the celebrities while they were doing the stunts, was loved by audience and were all praise for him.

Talking about retuning to the show, Rohit was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "It's one of a kind, and you will not see a similar show on any other platform or channel. Also, my love for action attracts me towards hosting KKK. And most importantly, the love that I get from the audience. It just makes everything more special."

He said that they are usually working in the office or making films. Coming to Cape Town to shoot for the show brings the much-needed break. He added that since he works with the same team it was like a big reunion with his other family. Rohit said that it is not easy to show it, but the challenges make it more special. He added that watching the contestants toil hard, and fight their fears, gives the push in life too.

Advertisement Advertisement

Considering his fascination with magnum opus action scenes, when asked if his presence and working style has increased the budge of the show, the filmmaker clarified that the budget has nothing to do with him.

He said, "Arre mere ko badnaam mat karo (Don't blame me). Khatron Ke Khiladi is an expensive show, I think by far one of the most expensive ones. The scale and quality of the show require that kind of a budget. It has nothing to do with me."

Rohit called himself 'Khiladi of action', and mentioned that only thing that scares him is losing his loved ones. When asked one creepy-crawly that he wouldn't like to come close to, he said that it would be the ones that are smelly, otherwise, he has no problem with anything.