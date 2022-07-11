Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's last episode is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. As we all know, the show is purely based on performance. However, the last episode showed an argument between contestants Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair.

Let us tell you, Jannat and Rubina competed against each other in the 'lock and keys' task, where the former defeated the latter. Before the elimination task, host Rohit Shetty asked the contestants to take two names of khiladis who deserve to be in the elimination stunt. Notably, nine contestants take Rubina's name claiming that she didn't perform the lock and key task properly. They compared her with Jannat that is when Rubina Dilaik responds to their claims.

Rubina Dilaik told them that she helped Jannat by telling her lock's sequence. Well, Jannat Zubair didn't take it lightly and said, "You don't need to say it again and again that you told me the lock sequence." Later, they engaged in a heated argument. Jannat said, "'Usko itna hi tha toh kar leti. Khud stunt and jeet jaati na."

Eventually, all contestants choose Rubina and Nishant Bhat for the elimination task. Rubina wins the elimination task. However, Rohit Shetty announced 'no elimination'.

Coming back to Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik's verbal spat, Jannat's reply to Rubina didn't go down well with the Bigg Boss 14 winner's fans as they started bashing the social media influencer on Twitter. Have a look at some reactions-

endurance_my 'Hahah. She thinks she is star with 40 millions followers on insta but actually not even 1 million tweets in her favour that show people like her for only 15 sec not more than that. Other hand #Rubina who ruled ITV more than a decade. So no comparison #RubinaDiIaik #JannatZubair.' Lovelytemptati4 'That arrogant brat #JannatZubair deserves this only bcoz there is a way to say but she is mannerless and she spoke badly at back of #RubinaDilaik when she went for stunt.' rohitjorwal83 '#JannatZubair is mean rude and mannerless i dont need to tell the reason everyone knows while #MohitMalik is dhakkan actually rubina said him strong and use is baat ka bura lga and according to performance #MohitMalik #NishantBhat and #PratikSehajpal are least how rubina is least.' rrahel_lover 'Disappointed with #JannatZubair I think most are jealous of #RubinaDilaik for some reason colorstv RubiDilaik.'

(Social media posts are unedited)