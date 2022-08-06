Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Erika Packard Goes Topless; Says ‘Out Here Giving Ranveer Company’

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot has taken the internet by storm. Ever since he shared his naked pictures, many netizens have been praising the actor for his gutsy act while some of them are criticising him for the same. yesterday, TV actor Kunal Verma shared a picture of himself on Instagram, in which he can be seen flaunting his naked body. He supported the Bollywood actor and praised him for being an inspiration for many.

And now, actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's eliminated contestant Erika Packard has also come out in support of Ranveer Singh. She shared a topless picture of herself on her Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "Out here giving Ranveer company But you cant see my bums."

In the picture, Erika Packard is looking super-hot and her bold expressions are driving netizens crazy. She is wearing only a pair of blue denim jeans and flaunting her back.

Erika Packard's topless picture is going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over her brave act. One user commented, "Nude.. image looks awesome with best expressions with extrim bold pose... Isn't it guys?" Another netizen wrote, "How can you look like this."

We must say that Ranveer Singh has received huge support from the people of the entertainment industry. Right from Vishnu Vishal to Nakuul Mehta, celebs have shared their bold pictures to support the Padmaavat actor. For the unversed, a Mumbai-based NGO has filed an FIR against the actor for allegedly hurting the sentiments of women.

Apart from posting pictures, celebs like Swara Bhasker, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Gopal Verma and others have supported Ranveer Singh by sharing their views on his nude photoshoot.

Coming back to Erika Packard, she was the first contestant who got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.