Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot has taken the internet by storm. Ever since he shared his naked pictures, many netizens have been praising the actor for his gutsy act while some of them are criticising him for the same. yesterday, TV actor Kunal Verma shared a picture of himself on Instagram, in which he can be seen flaunting his naked body. He supported the Bollywood actor and praised him for being an inspiration for many.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Erika Packard Goes Topless; Says ‘Out Here Giving Ranveer Company’
And now, actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's eliminated contestant Erika Packard has also come out in support of Ranveer Singh. She shared a topless picture of herself on her Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "Out here giving Ranveer company But you cant see my bums."
In the picture, Erika Packard is looking super-hot and her bold expressions are driving netizens crazy. She is wearing only a pair of blue denim jeans and flaunting her back.
Erika Packard's topless picture is going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over her brave act. One user commented, "Nude.. image looks awesome with best expressions with extrim bold pose... Isn't it guys?" Another netizen wrote, "How can you look like this."
We must say that Ranveer Singh has received huge support from the people of the entertainment industry. Right from Vishnu Vishal to Nakuul Mehta, celebs have shared their bold pictures to support the Padmaavat actor. For the unversed, a Mumbai-based NGO has filed an FIR against the actor for allegedly hurting the sentiments of women.
Apart from posting pictures, celebs like Swara Bhasker, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Gopal Verma and others have supported Ranveer Singh by sharing their views on his nude photoshoot.
Coming back to Erika Packard, she was the first contestant who got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
- Rajiv Adatia On Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat's Break-Up: They Are Still Friends And Love Each Other A Lot
- Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Retains 2nd Place; Imlie Witnesses A Jump & Naagin Re-Enters Top 10
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 31 Highlights: Pratik Sehajpal Gets Eliminated From The Show
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 30 Highlights: The Contestants Perform Relay Stunts
- Kanika Mann Says She Had A Ball Of A Time In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Wants To Participate In Bigg Boss
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Becomes Highest Rated Reality TV Show For 4 Weeks In A Row
- Is Jannat Zubair Dating Faisal Shaikh? Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Answers
- Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Retains 2nd Place; YRKKH Witnesses A Jump & Naagin 6 Out Of Top 10
- Rajiv Adatia Talks About His Experience On Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Bold Photoshoot
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 24 Highlights: Shivangi Joshi Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 23 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Introduces Partners Week, Sriti & Mohit Win The Tasks
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat Says Never In His Wildest Dreams He Thought That A Pig Would Attack Him