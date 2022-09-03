Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 September 3 Highlights: All Contestants Receive Fear Fanda!

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode of September 3 introduced us to the Fear Fanda week, where all contestants received Fear Fanda and were asked to fight for their existence in the show. This week, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants will be seen performing their tasks together, and whoever finishes it successfully will get relieved from Fear Fanda.

The Saturday episode began with Rohit Shetty asking the contestants if they liked the gifts he presented them. Rubina Dilaik revealed that she was unable to open the box he gifted. Then, the filmmaker revealed that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's contestants get a chance to fight together in this episode, as they always wished.