The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode of September 4, Sunday witnessed some exciting turn of events with Mr. Faisu and Sriti Jha returning to the show. While Mr. Faisu won the wildcard entries stunt and returned to the show, Sriti lost the opportunity and got evicted. Pratik Sehajpal is also finally evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

The Sunday episode, which was a continuation of Fear Fanda week, had its first task where Pratik Sehajpal was asked to perform a stunt along with Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, and Rajiv Adatia. The contestants were asked to jump in the water near the paddle boat, which they will use to reach the destination. Later they were asked to find the parts of the detonator from the sand. Pratik aborted the task owing to his nervousness, while Mohit won the task and got relieved from Fear Fanda.