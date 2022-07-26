Khushalii Kumar, who was recently seen in the music video 'Dhoke Pyaar Ke', revealed that she injured herself on the sets of the song. Reportedly, the actress was doing a jet skiing scene for her music video, however, while shooting for the same, she hurt herself.
Khushalii Kumar Gets Injured On The Sets Of Her Single Dhoke Pyaar Ke
It has to be noted that despite getting injured, she continued filming for the song 'Dhoke Pyaar Ke'. While speaking about her injury, Khushalii Kumar said, "I suggested to the director that I wanted to do the jet skiing scene myself to lend authenticity. While shooting for it I fell off the jet ski but when I see the end product, it all looks worth it."
Kudos to Khushalii Kumar for her dedication as she indeed set an example for many aspiring actresses. Talking about the song 'Dhoke Pyaar Ke', the heartbreak anthem of the year is a visual treat for the audience. It is receiving a positive response from the masses.
'Dhoke Pyaar Ke' also features Ehan Bhat and Vardhan Puri in the lead roles. Mohan has directed the song which has vocals by B Praak, and music and lyrics by Rochak Kohli and Rashmi Virag. Coming back to the actress, Khushalii Kumar has also featured in TV shows such as Dedh Bigha Zameen, Mainu Ishq Da Lagya Rog, Baba Ki Chowki and so on.
