The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda recently opened up about a time in his professional life when things weren't going great. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the comedian spoke about the low phase of his acting career. He recalled being replaced overnight in the show Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati which also starred Dilip Joshi and Shruti Ulfat.
Kiku Sharda Recalls The Low Phase Of His Acting Career, Says He Was Replaced Overnight On A Show
The actor said the producers wanted to try something new but he confessed to doubting himself. However, it was his co-star Dilip who consoled him by saying, "It is not about the audience. In channels and production houses they have a few calls which tend to go up and down."
However, after three months the producers got back to Kiku to come back to the show as their experiment had failed. Sharda said that ecstatic to learn about this and immediately called Dilip to give him the good news.
Kiku, who rose to fame through Comedy Nights and TKSS, also recalled how he was rejected for celeb dance shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhha Jaa and how it perturbed him for a bit. He said, "I'll tell you frankly, in the beginning when I used to see Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye, I wanted to be a participant on those shows, but nobody called me for it. Why? (I would be told) 'Kyunki aap actor bade acche ho, lekin aap itne bade nahi ho, aap celebrity nahi ho abhi tak. Aap actor ho'."
However, after being a part of Kapil's show, Kiku got a chance to participate in both dance reality shows. He confessed that he enjoyed his stint on them. On the professional front, Sharda was recently busy performing in different cities of Canada alongside Kapil Sharma. The team will reportedly return to the small screen with a brand-new season of their show in September.
- Global Fame Awards 2022 Winners List: Erica Fernandes, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan & Others Win Big
- The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunny Leone Complains Kapil Never Calls Her; Comedian's Reply Will Make You LOL
- The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan Reveals Why He Stays In 1 BHK House
- The Kapil Sharma Show: Antim's Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma & Mahima Makwana Grace The Show (PICS)
- The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Kapil And His Team Announce Their Comeback; Ask The Audience To Get Vaccinated
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kapil Sharma To Kiku Sharda, TV Celebs Congratulate Mirabai Chanu On Winning Silver Medal
- The Kapil Sharma Show's Cast Get Vaccinated Ahead Of Shoot; Isn't Sumona Chakravarti A Part Of Show?
- Kapil Sharma Confirms Return Of The Kapil Sharma Show; Begins Shoot With Krushna, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda
- The Kapil Sharma Show’s Return To Television Is Reportedly Getting Postponed Due To This Reason?
- The Kapil Sharma Show: Has Kapil Sharma Hiked His Fee Ahead Of His Show's Return?
- The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh Reveals Discussions Are On & The Show Might Begin In July Or August
- The Kapil Sharma Show To Go On-Air Soon; Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh & Kiku Sharda Attend Creative Meeting