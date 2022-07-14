KKK 12: Abhinav Shukla On Rubina Getting Nominated For Elimination: People Tend To Eliminate The Threat

Now, her actor-husband, Abhinav Shukla, who was a part of KKK 11 has reacted to Rubina's nomination and said that people tend to eliminate the treat and it is happening the same with Rubina.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show was premiered on July 2 and Erika Packard was the first contestant to be eliminated. Recently, Rubina Dilaik was nominated by all the contestants for not being able to complete one task. Rubina said that it was not right to judge her with just one stunt. She added that she was the least liked person while other contestants called her 'mean'.

Abhinav was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "In a reality show, people tend to eliminate the threat. Judging someone on one stunt reveals the fact that they want to get rid of the strongest. Whoever they think is the strongest, they tend to team up against. There is no rocket science there. Some can say that they want to compete with the strongest but that's not true, because everyone wants to win the show. So when they see some potential in a person and feel that they are stronger, they will surely try to eliminate that one and that's what happened with Rubina too."

The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor said that he has been a part of fair number of reality show and so he understands how people think and how they gang up against the strong ones.

Advertisement Advertisement

It has to be recalled that Rubina had nominated Tushar Kalia and Mohit Mallik stating that they will be tough competitors ahead in the game. When asked Abhinav about the same, the actor said that his wife was honest in her opinion, and added that audience are smart and added that they will get to know who is lying.

Abhinav concluded by saying, "Rubina was honest when she said that she would eliminate two strong competitors. And the audiences are smart, they can see who is lying and who is not. But there are no hard feelings about any of these things because we all are professionals and we understand this. I don't have any grudge against anyone because people are doing their bit to win the show. In fact I like all the contestants."